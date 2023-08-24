Thai star Bright in Singapore for short getaway

The 25-year-old star took to Instagram to share photos of his short vacation in Singapore. PHOTOS: BBRIGHTVC/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
SINGAPORE – Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree has been enjoying the sights in Singapore with his family.

The 25-year-old star – who found fame with the hit boys’ love series 2gether (2020) – took to Instagram to post photos of his short vacation here.

The avid photographer shared snaps of local attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands and Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade. One post was labelled “Tourist mode”.

He also posted a photo on his Instagram Story of his mother, uncle and other relatives enjoying a river cruise.

His uncle Thongwut Mongkonkoon thanked Bright for the holiday, documenting their tour of Gardens by the Bay and Chinatown on his Instagram account.

The proud uncle also hammed it up with his nephew at a Calvin Klein store that featured a poster of the actor, who stars in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 underwear campaign.

Bright released his first EP, Adolescent, in June.

