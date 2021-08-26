Thai dramas you should be watching

This fantasy drama revolves around a group of students who are stranded on an island where their school is located after a tsunami hits. The lead character Kraam, played by Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, manages to survive, along with some of his classmates. Think Lost (2004 to 2010), but with Thai teenagers and no parents in sight.
The anthology drama follows an enigmatic girl Nanno, played by actress Kitty Chicha Amatayakul (with James Teeradon Supapunpinyo). She transfers to different private schools in Thailand, exposing dirty secrets and taking down staff and students alike.