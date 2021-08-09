Thai actor Toy Toy denied bail for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

BANGKOK - Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

The 21-year-old, popularly known as Toy Toy, was arrested last Friday (Aug 6) at the Bangkok townhouse where his girlfriend, Ms Chatsaran Suwannakit, had died.

He was remanded without bail due to the severity of the crime. On Sunday, his appeal for bail was denied.

According to Thai newspaper The Bangkok Post, the 25-year-old victim had at least 20 stab wounds to her chest and body.

A bloodstained fruit knife was reportedly found inside the house, where the couple had been drinking.

The actor, who became popular after starring in Thai soap opera Why R U?, initially claimed that they had quarrelled and she had stabbed herself during a struggle when he tried to leave.

However, The Bangkok Post reported that police said he had confessed upon further interrogation to stabbing her in a blind rage.