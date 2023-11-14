Thai actor Bright goes from fanboy to co-star of actress Bella in Congrats My Ex!

SINGAPORE – When Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree bumped into Thai actress-model Bella Ranee Campen five years ago at a work event, he had yet to star in his breakout hit 2gether: The Series (2020).
But Bella was already the lead in one of Thailand’s biggest television shows, Love Destiny (2018).
The 25-year-old heart-throb recalls: “She was a very popular and successful star even then, so I went up to ask her for a picture.”
Fast-forward to the present, and Bright has gone from being Bella’s fan to her co-star. The two play former lovers in the romantic comedy Congrats My Ex!, which premieres on Prime Video on Thursday.
And it was Bella, 33, who requested for Bright to work with her on the film.
In a joint video conference call with regional media, she says: “I’ve seen some of his other projects and I felt that this role would suit him, so that’s how we got started.”
This is the first time that the two, who bantered freely with each other during the call, are working together. Although she calls them “bros” now, Bella says she initially thought Bright would be “very cool” on set – something he admits he attempted to do at first.
“He did try, but he’s actually very funny and we had a great time working together,” she says.
Bright adds: “The first time I met her, I really felt like she’s this superstar. But after we got to know each other, she’s actually like any other normal person.”
Congrats My Ex!, a Thai-Indian collaboration, tells the story of Risa (Bella), a wedding planner who takes on the job of planning her ex-boyfriend Arun’s (Indian actor Mahir Pandhi) extravagant Indian wedding.
The situation is made messier as the wedding photographer is Tim (Bright), another former boyfriend of Risa’s who still harbours feelings for her.
Both the stars have traits similar to their onscreen counterparts. Like Tim, Bright loves taking photos and even has a dedicated Instagram account for his pictures.
“I’m forgetful and I cannot remember things, so I have to take pictures to store as memories. But doing it as a job in the movie, you have to be more serious about it and it’s more difficult. To me, photography is a fun hobby, but I don’t think it’ll be good if I had to do it as a job,” he says.
And Bella says she is just as clumsy as Risa, who is seen falling over and running into things in the film – a sentiment Bright “could not agree more” with.
He even wants to get her a new carpet for her birthday. The duo’s birthdays fall in December.
Bella says: “It’s because I have a white carpet and I’m always telling him how I have to wash it again and again because I’m always dirtying it.”
Both Bright and Bella have been primarily based in Thailand, but Congrats My Ex! gave them a taste of Bollywood.
One of the scenes in the movie features them dancing in traditional Indian costumes, which the Indian side of the production team worked with them to create.
Bright says: “We spent seven days rehearsing for that. We worked so hard because I’m a terrible dancer. I’m proud that I did it, though. It was hard, but I’m happy with it.”
Bella adds that the sari she wore made the dance harder. “My skirt was so heavy, but it was so beautiful, I loved it,” she says.
While the co-stars had a taste of how boisterous and ostentatious Indian weddings can be through the film, when asked about their dream wedding, both are subdued in their answers.
Bella says: “I don’t have a dream wedding, but maybe something by the sea? With just friends and family.”
As for Bright, the idol’s answer is sure to make his millions of female fans swoon.
He says: “My dream wedding is one that makes my girlfriend happy. It’d be up to her. Whatever she wants to do, I’ll support it. If she’s happy, that’s my dream wedding.”
- Congrats My Ex! premieres on Prime Video on Thursday.