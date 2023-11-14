Thai actor Bright goes from fanboy to co-star of actress Bella in Congrats My Ex!

SINGAPORE – When Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree bumped into Thai actress-model Bella Ranee Campen five years ago at a work event, he had yet to star in his breakout hit 2gether: The Series (2020).

But Bella was already the lead in one of Thailand’s biggest television shows, Love Destiny (2018).

The 25-year-old heart-throb recalls: “She was a very popular and successful star even then, so I went up to ask her for a picture.”

Fast-forward to the present, and Bright has gone from being Bella’s fan to her co-star. The two play former lovers in the romantic comedy Congrats My Ex!, which premieres on Prime Video on Thursday.

And it was Bella, 33, who requested for Bright to work with her on the film.

In a joint video conference call with regional media, she says: “I’ve seen some of his other projects and I felt that this role would suit him, so that’s how we got started.”

This is the first time that the two, who bantered freely with each other during the call, are working together. Although she calls them “bros” now, Bella says she initially thought Bright would be “very cool” on set – something he admits he attempted to do at first.

“He did try, but he’s actually very funny and we had a great time working together,” she says.