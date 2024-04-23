Thai actor Bright and singer Nene confirm they are dating

Thai heart-throb Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree and female idol Pornnappan Pornpenpipat have confirmed they are dating, after recently being spotted together in Japan.

Bright and Pornnappan, better known as Nene, were seen holding hands in a video circulating on social media on April 21.

Bright held his solo performance, Bright’s Home Party In Japan, at Tokyo Gymnasium on April 20 and 21.

“I know there is recent news that might have caught you off guard,” Bright wrote in English on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on April 22.

“I just wanted to clarify a few things, especially for my fans who are always so caring and curious about how I am doing – yes, we are really dating. I’d like to apologise for shocking you with this news.”

The 26-year-old singer-actor said he has always striven to be true to himself, and that his focus has been on spreading love and positivity through his work.

“Nene is one of the most precious people I’ve met,” he added. “She makes me feel warm and safe every day we’ve been together. I hope you guys will cheer for us.”

Nene, a former member of Thai girl group MilkShake, responded to the dating rumours at about the same time.