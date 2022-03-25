Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote dies suddenly in sleep at 25

BANGKOK - Thai actor Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, better known as Beam, died suddenly in his sleep on Wednesday (March 23). He was 25.

According to Thai media, he was found motionless in his bed by his mother, who realised he was not breathing when she tried to wake him up.

He was sent to hospital and pronounced dead after attempts to revive him failed.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Thai police found no signs of struggle in his room and no evidence of foul play.

Preliminary investigations showed that Beam had played football on Tuesday night and eaten at a food stall before returning to his condominium in Bangkok.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Fans have headed to Beam's Instagram page to mourn the actor. His last post on March 20 shows him smiling in a photo.