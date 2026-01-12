Timothee Chalamet, One Battle among winners at Golden Globes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Timothee Chalamet poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for Marty Supreme at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Jan 11, 2026.

BEVERLY HILLS – One Battle After Another was among the big winners at the Golden Globes on Jan 11, though its star Leonardo DiCaprio missed out to Timothee Chalamet in one of the glitzy gala’s most closely watched contests.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s screwball thriller One Battle, which centres on an ageing revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), entered the night with nine nominations.

Midway through the ceremony, it had collected awards for best director, best screenplay, and best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor.

But its star missed out to Chalamet’s performance as an ambitious 1950s table tennis player in Marty Supreme.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I’m in a category with many greats – this category is stacked. I look up to all of you,” said Chalamet, who also bested the likes of George Clooney (Jay Kelly) and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon).

Chalamet said his four previous Globes losses “make this moment that much sweeter” before thanking his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The lavish Globes ceremony is a key stepping point in Hollywood’s awards season, which culminates in March with the Oscars.

As the night progresses, the politically charged One Battle After Another is still expected to convert more of its nominations into wins, including best comedy or musical film.

A rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists, the film has connected with audiences and critics at a time when the United States is deeply polarised.

Sinners versus Hamnet

The Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals – widening the field of stars in attendance.

Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s period horror film about the segregated South of the 1930s, is expected to be the toughest competition for One Battle at the Oscars.

But at the Globes, they are in separate categories.

Sinners surprised moviegoers with its eclectic mix of vampires, politics, race relations and blues music.

It won best score and best cinematic and box office achievement, and is the frontrunner for the best drama film Globe, against rival Hamnet, which stars Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare.

Jessie Buckley, playing Shakespeare’s grief-stricken wife who struggles to cope with the death of their son, is the favourite for best drama actress honours.

Sentimental Value, the Norwegian family dramedy starring Stellan Skarsgard, earned a strong eight nominations and is also in the running.

Skarsgard took home the award for best supporting actor.

Be Good

Rose Byrne won for best comedy actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Netflix’s animated mega-hit KPop Demon Hunters won for best song.

(From left) Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan 11, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

The Globes also honours the best in television, with HBO’s black comedy anthology The White Lotus, sci-fi office thriller Severance leading the contenders, and searing teen murder saga Adolescence winning early awards.

Host Nikki Glaser kicked off the evening with jokes on wide-ranging topics, including the release of redacted US government files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department,” she said.

US comedienne Nikki Glaser returns as the host for Golden Globes 2026. PHOTO: AFP

“There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” Glaser added, referring to Epstein’s many celebrity friends.

Several celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes walked the red carpet sporting pins with the message “Be Good”.

The badges are part of a tribute to Renee Good, the US woman whose fatal shooting by a federal agent has sparked renewed protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Let’s do the right thing,” said Jean Smart, after winning best comedy series actress for Hacks. She also was wearing a pin. AFP

