Duets are the order of the day.

New besties Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi and Canadian pop prince Justin Bieber are back with a joint single. Scottish singer Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream teams up with Savages' frontwoman, French singer Jehnny Beth, for a whole album, while R&B star Ariana Grande joins fellow American act Ty Dolla $ign on a live recording.