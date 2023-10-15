Terence Cao roped in former TV idols for his live-stream platform

SINGAPORE – Those who grew up watching Channel 8 in the 1990s would be familiar with their faces.

Actor Terence Cao, 54, has roped in his ex-colleagues Collin Chee, 56; Jason Oh, 56; and Peter Yu, 55, to be regular hosts on his e-commerce live-stream platform Sibay Shiok.

They have hawked a variety of products, from health supplements to hairy crabs.

The quartet went on radio station 96.3 Hao FM last Tuesday to talk about their collaboration.

Apart from Cao and Yu who are still in show business, the other two men have left the industry.

Chee resigned from Television Corporation of Singapore (now Mediacorp) in 1996 to start his own business, while Oh left in the early 2000s to be a monk briefly before he embarked on a new career as an artist.

The chemistry the four men have is undeniable, as seen in a reel posted by Cao on Instagram last Saturday.

In the short video, Cao, Oh and Yu were hawking bottled bird’s nest.

To engage viewers, they took turns to play “director”, presenting a scenario for each man to role-play.

For instance, Oh had to promote bird’s nest as someone who never had the health food before.

They also rated one another’s performance.

While the friends enjoyed themselves hamming it up for the camera, it is not clear if doing so translated into sales.

