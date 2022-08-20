Actor Terence Cao turns live-streamer to sell seafood and luxury goods

SINGAPORE - From grouper to Givenchy, prawns to Prada and clams to Coach, Terence Cao is covering the spectrum when it comes to his weekly live-stream selling on Facebook.

Strange bedfellows perhaps, but he believes it is a winning formula that serves both the broad and niche markets, straddling both necessity and luxury.

Since May, the 54-year-old actor has been shilling Chanel and Hermes bags, as well as diamonds, twice a week, as part of an exclusive partnership between his live e-commerce company Sibay Shiok and luxury retailer Lovelotsluxury.

This collaboration took Cao and Sibay Shiok co-founder, actress Dawn Yeoh, to Florence, Milan and Paris in end-July.

For three weeks, amid Europe's summer sale season, they live-streamed from the boutiques and outlets of Prada, Burberry, Givenchy, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

Before that, in the middle of July, Cao got down and dirty to hawk seafood, in a tie-up with Malaysian seafood wholesaler GM Seafood Wholesale Supply.

He would travel to its Johor Bahru premises every other day to present the freshest catch of the day. The goods are then delivered to Singapore within 24 hours, at prices comparable with those at Singapore's wet markets.

Some may view his latest foray as a step-down for a veteran celebrity, but Cao embraces his new image as a freelance fishmonger.

He tells The Straits Times: "I take pride that Sibay Shiok is doing something that serves needs. It's not easy work, it's smelly and fishy. But as actors, when we take on all sorts of roles, we have to be ready to put our egos aside.

"Singaporeans are all-time seafood lovers. The response has been crazy and good catches get snapped up in minutes - not because we're good, but because it's a necessity for people to put fish, prawn and sotong on the table."

Before setting up Sibay Shiok in February last year, Cao played supporting roles in the 2019 Channel 8 drama Old Is Gold and the 2020 remake of classic local drama The Little Nyonya.

His last acting gig was a small part in the second season of Channel 5 series 128 Circle (2022).

He says it has been "pretty tough" turning down "old friends" - directors and executive producers - who offer him acting work, and they are often left dumbfounded when he tells them live streaming has "taken over" his life.

The business started as a pandemic-era side hustle, an online shopping site selling food items and beauty products. When sales went south, he pivoted to the fast-growing industry of live streaming.