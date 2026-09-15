Television’s A-listers glitter on Emmys red carpet

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(From left) Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning arrive for the 78th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept 14.

LOS ANGELES – The brightest stars in television hit the red carpet Monday for the Emmy Awards, television’s equivalent of the Oscars, and they certainly gave fashion fans something to talk about.

Here are some of the top looks seen at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles:

All the sparkles

The women of Hollywood know that under the bright lights, a bit of shimmer goes a long way.

Zendaya, who often turns heads with her red carpet flair, glistened in a custom silver Prada gown featuring a plunging neckline and plenty of bling – crystals embroidered into the dress and diamonds in her ears.

Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater. PHOTO: AFP

A sassy short haircut completed the look for the actress, a past winner who is again a nominee for her work on Euphoria (2019 to 2026).

Selena Gomez, a nominee for best comedy actress for Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present) oozed glamour in a strapless gold column gown from Louis Vuitton, her hair long, loose and curly.

US actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept 14. PHOTO: AFP

Host Mariska Hargitay, already a two-time Emmy winner this year for her documentary My Mom Jayne (2025), looked radiant in a glittering fire engine red, curve-hugging Monse gown that cascaded to the floor in a fringed train.

Her daughter Amaya wore a matching look, with both appearing to channel the spirit of Hargitay’s mother, late movie icon Jayne Mansfield.

US actress and director Mariska Hargitay and her daughter Amaya Josephine Hermann. PHOTO: AFP

Soft pastels

Other stars at the Peacock Theater opted for softer looks, in dreamy hues of green, lavender and pale blue.

Elle Fanning, the star of Apple TV’s quirky Margo’s Got Money Troubles (2026) who is nominated alongside Gomez, rocked a sleeveless sparkling green Ralph Lauren slip dress with a shoulder tassel that trailed to the floor.

Elle Fanning arrives for the 78th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater. PHOTO: EPA

Katherine LaNasa, the 2025 winner for best drama supporting actress for The Pitt (2025 to present), and a nominee again this time around, was a vision in a simple sky blue Louis Vuitton gown with spaghetti straps.

Katherine LaNasa at the Peacock Theater for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. PHOTO: AFP

And Sarah Pidgeon, a nominee for the much-talked-about limited series Love Story (2026), stunned on the peacock blue carpet – in celebration of NBC’s 100th anniversary – wearing a purple Chanel slip dress with silver bead and pearl accents.

Sarah Pidgeon at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater. PHOTO: AFP

Dapper men

The Emmys usually does not deliver an adventurous red carpet, especially for the guys, but a few stood out.

Colman Domingo, a double nominee for his work on Euphoria (2019 to 2026) and The Four Seasons (2025 to 2026), is always raising the fashion bar for Hollywood’s men, and he did not disappoint.

Colman Domingo at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater. PHOTO: AFP

He wore a soft brown Valentino jacket with a Mandarin collar and knob buttons, a sassy fuschia sash belt fastened with an elaborate silver brooch and fluid cream trousers.

Noah Wyle, who won for the second year in a row for best drama actor for his gritty medical drama The Pitt (2025 to present), donned a tan tuxedo jacket with silky lapels and black trousers from Brunello Cucinelli.

Noah Wyle at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater. PHOTO: AFP

Dress the part

If you want to win an Emmy, you need to...dress like an Emmy?

For Meg Stalter, a nominee for best comedy supporting actress for Hacks (2021 to 2026) who is known for zany red carpet takes, that appears to be the plan.

She showed up in a gold midriff-baring top and hot pants, gold body paint, necklaces, wings and carrying an atom, exactly like the winged woman statuette she hopes to take home. AFP