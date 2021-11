After starring in two television series geared towards teenagers - the mystery thriller Pretty Little Liars (2010 to 2017) and musical comedy Katy Keene (2020) - Lucy Hale felt it was time to grow up.

And that is why the American actress fought for a role in Ragdoll, a disturbing new British serial-killer drama from the makers of acclaimed assassin caper Killing Eve (2018 to present).