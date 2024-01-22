Teen comedy Mean Girls fetches top spot at US box office

LOS ANGELES – The Plastics rule North Shore High once again in the remake of the 2004 Mean Girls, which won most popular at the North American box office for the second weekend in a row, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Jan 21.

The tale of high school survival starring Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Avantika and Bebe Wood topped the box office with an estimated weekend take of US$11.7 million (S$15.7 million).

New girl Cady Heron (Rice) is invited to joins the Plastics, an A-list girl clique ruled by mean Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika). But everything changes when Cady decides to take down the queen bee once and for all.

Tina Fey, the writer behind the reboot and the original film, plays math teacher Ms Norbury, in a cameo-studded film featuring drop-ins by the 2004 lead Lindsay Lohan, as well as Ashley Park who played Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical in 2017.

Mean Girls opens in Singapore on Feb 22.

With no major new releases to shake things up in the Jan 19 through Jan 21 period, the order of the top five films remained unchanged from the prior weekend. Hollywood is hoping for a boost before the Oscar nomination announcement on Jan 23.

In second place was The Beekeeper at US$8.5 million. Jason Statham stars as a former commando seeking vengeance against a criminal group whose cruel scams lead to the suicide of an elderly woman, a friend of his, played by Phylicia Rashad.

Hanging tight in third in its sixth week out was Wonka at US$6.4 million. The fantasy musical, starring Timothee Chalamet as the eccentric chocolate maker, has taken in US$344 million internationally.

Rom-com Anyone But You placed fourth at US$5.4 million. A sleeper hit, the film has just passed the US$100 million mark globally, making it the highest-grossing R-rated comedy since Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.