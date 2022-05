LOS ANGELES - The tearjerker This Is Us (2016 to present) has been compared with beloved American family dramas such as The Waltons (1972 to 1981) and The Wonder Years (1988 to 1993).

And viewers will find themselves reaching for the tissue again when they watch the sixth and final season of the show now airing on Disney+ - especially in scenes inspired by the death of creator Dan Fogelman's mother.