Taylor’s endorsement prompts Swift sell-out for Sancerre wine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taylor Swift is known to be a wine fan, referencing the drink frequently in her lyrics and in photos posted to social media.

PARIS – A French winemaker has hailed the impact of his Sancerre appearing in Taylor Swift’s latest documentary series, which looks set to deepen America’s love affair with the famed Loire appellation.

A bottle of Sancerre by the Terres Blanches domaine, which sells for around US$40 (S$51) in the United States, is seen briefly by a mixing desk during Episode 5 of Taylor Swift: The End Of An Era (2025) on Disney+.

That was enough for the army of online Swifties, who scrutinise the American singer’s every move, to identify “Taylor’s wine”.

Stock quickly sold out on the website of its US distributor, providing the latest example of what has become known as Swiftonomics – the ability of the 36-year-old billionaire to make or break brands with an endorsement.

“It is pretty mad. You cannot put a price on it,” Mr Laurent Saget, who runs Terres Blanches, told AFP.

“Even if we had wanted to place one of our bottles in such a widely watched series, we could not have afforded it. It is nice to have a spotlight land on the appellation and on our domaine,” he added.

Mr Saget, 40, said he did not know Swift’s music, but he would be happy to welcome the soon-to-be-married megastar to the small family-owned property in the village of Bue, which produces 80,000 to 120,000 bottles a year.

Swift is known to be a wine fan, referencing the drink frequently in her lyrics as well as in photos posted to social media.

When asked in 2018 by American talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres what she would bring to a dinner party, she showed no hesitation in replying “white wine”, before adding her preferences: “Sancerre, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc.”

Sancerre is one of France’s most famous wine-making regions, located in the central Loire Valley, where its famously crisp whites are produced from 100 per cent Sauvignon Blanc and its reds with Pinot Noir.

It has steadily built a following in the US, earning a reputation as a quintessential quality French white alongside others from Burgundy.

Its popularity abroad means that around two out of three bottles of white Sancerre produced each year are exported, with about half crossing the Atlantic to the US, according to industry figures.

New tariffs of 15 per cent imposed on French wine by US President Donald Trump are not expected to hit demand, said Mr Saget.

“Despite the tariffs, and perhaps not everyone would say the same way, but I do not think there has been a major impact on our appellation,” he said, adding that Sancerre was positioned as a pricey but still accessible product.

Other famous Sancerre fans include American basketball star LeBron James and Spanish singer Rosalia.

Its fortunes differ sharply with France’s wine industry as a whole, which is struggling with overproduction, fierce competition internationally and declining domestic consumption.

Even in some of the best-known regions such as Bordeaux, low-end producers are ripping up vines to plant other crops, including olives. AFP



