Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to wed at New York’s Madison Square Garden: Report

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Singer Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce watching a basketball match between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 23.

NEW YORK - The NBA Finals may not be the only significant event being held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The New York Post has reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to get married at the legendary arena on the weekend of July 3.

Per the newspaper, Madison Square Garden has no events scheduled from June 29 through July 6.

Therefore, MSG would be available should the biggest pop star on the planet and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end wish to complete their highly publicised “Love Story” in midtown Manhattan.

Swift has performed eight times at Madison Square Garden, the site for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals next week (Game 6, if necessary, would also be there). The Knicks hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series versus the San Antonio Spurs.

What makes MSG attractive for the wedding, per TMZ, are the lack of windows and underground parking – thereby ensuing privacy for the couple as well as their guests.

Kelce and Swift, both 36, announced their engagement in August 2025.

They have been dating since 2023. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA