Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry on June 13: Reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The pair got engaged in August, announcing it through a joint Instagram post with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.

NEW YORK – American pop star Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on June 13, 2026, according to international media reports.

New York Post’s Page Six reported on Dec 4 the couple plan to hold the ceremony at the luxurious coastal venue Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The outlet noted that the date carries special significance for Swift as 13 is famously her lucky number, tied to her birthday on Dec 13 and long-time musical themes.

Other reports stated that the pair are eager to walk down the aisle, citing “getting married next summer” because Swift is reportedly “in a hurry to have children”.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, began dating in mid-2023. The singer attending for the first time one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games captured public attention.

The pair got engaged in August, announcing it through a joint Instagram post with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

In July, Kelce treated their fans to a rare glimpse into his relationship with Swift after he posted photos of their adventures during his football team’s off-season. This marked the first time the National Football League star had posted about his relationship with the singer.

Swift recently released her 12-track album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales – which include physical and digital formats – on its first day in the United States. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK