Taylor Swift takes No. 1 spot from BTS as Singapore’s most listened to artiste on Spotify

SINGAPORE – Both Western and Asian pop were popular when it came to Singaporeans’ music listening habits on streaming services in 2022.

American star Taylor Swift was the most listened to artiste on Spotify, followed by K-pop juggernauts BTS, Taiwanese Mandopop king Jay Chou, Canadian singer Justin Bieber and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

In 2021’s rankings, BTS were No. 1, followed by Chou, American singer Lauv and Swift.

On Apple Music, the top songs were Stay, a duet by Bieber and Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi; Angel Baby by Australian singer Troye Sivan; and Ghost by Bieber. The highest-charting Asian song was Red Scarf by Taiwanese singer WeiBird at No. 7. Stay was also top among Apple Music listeners globally.

Bieber’s Ghost was Spotify’s top song among Singaporean listeners, followed by Glimpse Of Us by Japanese-Australian singer Joji, As It Was by English singer Harry Styles, Angel Baby and Stay. As It Was was also the most streamed song among global Spotify users.

Bieber’s Justice was the top album among local Spotify listeners, followed by Sheeran’s =, American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Styles’ Harry’s House and Swift’s Midnights.

Home-grown singer JJ Lin retains his position as the most listened to local artiste on Spotify. Similar to 2021, he was followed by Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones and Tanya Chua. A fresh entry in the top five was newcomer lullaboy, the singer-songwriter known for songs such as someone like u.

Lin swept the top four songs by local artistes on Spotify with Mandarin tracks Those Adventurous Dreams Of Yours, If Only, Practice Love and She Says. These were followed by It’s You by Sezairi, Better With You by Gentle Bones and Benjamin Kheng, and Good For A Time by Kheng and Filipino singer Bea Lorenzo.

Besides BTS, the top groups on Spotify among local listeners were K-pop stars Blackpink, American band Maroon 5, K-pop group Seventeen and English band Coldplay.

The top three podcasts among Singapore Spotify users were local Malay language podcasts OkLetsGo, Malam Seram (Scary Night) and The Podcast. They were followed by English-language international podcasts Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques and The Joe Rogan Experience.

On Shazam, a music recognition app owned by Apple, the top songs among Singapore listeners were Angel Baby, Until I Found You by American singer Stephen Sanchez and Shivers by Sheeran.

It was a huge year for Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter Bad Bunny. Among Spotify’s worldwide users, he is the most streamed artiste and his recent release Un Verano Sin Ti was the most streamed album. On Apple Music, he is the 2022 Artist of the Year, and he became the first Latin artiste to have the biggest album of the year on the platform with Un Verano Sin Ti. The release is also the most streamed Latin album of all time on Apple Music.