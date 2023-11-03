Taylor Swift’s fans in Argentina camp outside stadium for 5 months for front-row view in Nov concert

Hundreds of fans of American pop star Taylor Swift have been camping in tents outside Argentina’s Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium since June, hoping to snag front-row seats when she performs three shows from Nov 9.

According to a report by American music publication Pitchfork on Thursday, the fans - best known as Swifties - have been taking turns to stay in four tents erected outside the stadium. They have one common goal: to get as close to the stage as possible.

A fan who wanted to be known only as Carmen, told Pitchfork that she had spent more than 300 hours living out of the tents.

Another 21-year-old fan, who declined to be named, said that her father does not know that she has been spending her afternoons camping out, in between college classes and working shifts at her part-time job.

“I usually tell my dad I’m at a park drinking with somebody, or visiting a friend of mine who lives near the stadium,” said the fan.

No one below the age of 18 are allowed to stay in the tents.

The number of hours each fan spends in the tents is recorded on a spreadsheet, which is updated by two internal administrators, the report said.

While campers are not obliged to drop their other responsibilities to stay in the tents, fans who are willing to stick it out through rain or shine are given more benefits.

For instance, fans who camp out during a storm or spends a full night in the tent will get double the hours recorded on the spreadsheet. The more hours they clock, the more likely they are the first in line to enter the stadium.

To maintain one’s spot on the front rows, campers are required to spend at least one full night and 60 hours in the tents monthly, according to the group’s rules.

These dedicated campers have had to deal with criticisms from passers-by and football fans.

“People are very upset with us camping for some reason,” said Carmen.

“Sometimes you’re lying down, and you hear someone scream ‘Go to work!’ at 2am. It’s like, you’re the one who’s outside of a tent shouting at two in the morning, aren’t you supposed to work tomorrow? Does it really affect you that much?”

The stadium, which is the home turf of football club Club Atletico River Plate, also sees a surge of football fans on match days.

On such days, the police would place a row of fences to protect the tents and have an officer guard them.

To kill time inside the tents, the Swifties would study together, make friendship bracelets for each other, and bond over their shared love for their idol.

They would also use the nearby convenience store and gas station for toilet breaks and meal breaks, said the report.

With less than a week to the concert, the fans told Pitchfork that are both anxious and excited.

Swift embarked on The Eras Tour earlier this year. She has more than 140 shows across five continents, including six shows in Singapore in March 2024.

Some fans in Singapore began queuing outside SingPost branches two days before ticket sales began in July. Tickets were snapped up quickly - both online and offline.