Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour style

Beyond the music, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will also take Singapore fans on a sartorial odyssey from March 2 to 9. The American pop superstar showcases more than a dozen ensembles during the 3½-hour concert extravaganza – named for the different musical “eras” of her career – all lovingly handmade by the world’s top fashion labels.

The Straits Times peeks into her onstage designer wardrobe.

Lover

Swift opens the concert with the now-iconic sparkling bodysuit custom-made by Italian luxury fashion house Versace. PHOTOS: AFP

Swift opens the concert with the now-iconic sparkling bodysuit custom-made by Italian luxury fashion house Versace.

It comes in at least four colourways, including a purple-and-gold one with tassels.

During The Man, Swift adds a sparkling blazer – also by Versace – that comes in silver, black pinstripes or pink.

Sparkling knee-high Christian Louboutin boots finish the look.

Fearless

Swift’s gold dresses by Roberto Cavalli are inspired by what she wore when she was promoting the Fearless album from 2008 to 2009, as well as 1920s flapper dresses. PHOTO: AFP

Swift continues to shimmer with Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli’s two creations for the Fearless era.

Both dresses are in sparkling gold with fringe detailing.

They are inspired by what she wore when she was promoting the Fearless album from 2008 to 2009, as well as 1920s flapper dresses.

Evermore

Swift, performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug 3, 2023, in a nap dress by Italian label Etro. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Italian fashion label Etro made two flowing, gathered nap dresses for Evermore.

In addition to an orange dress decorated with flowers, there is also a variant in sparkling fil coupe burgundy. 

During Willow, Swift dons a velvet green hooded cape – also by Etro – over her dress.

Reputation

Cavalli produced a singular design for Reputation, with no additional variants.

Swift on the opening night of The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023, in Swift City, Arizona. PHOTO: AFP

The asymmetrical catsuit is emblazoned with slithering snakes made of crimson, black and diamond beads.

Completing the look are custom ankle boots, also by Cavalli.

Speak Now

Both of Swift’s gowns were produced by Taiwanese bridal couture label Nicole + Felicia. PHOTOS: GETTY

Speak Now may be the shortest era covered during The Eras Tour, with just two songs, but it has more than six dress variants.

Both gowns pictured were produced by Taiwanese bridal couture label Nicole + Felicia.

To make the purple one, it used more than 450m of glitter tulle in multiple shades and hand-applied more than 3,000 crystals.

Red

Swift performing her set for the Red era. PHOTOS: GETTY

For the energetic 22 and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Swift dons a fedora by American milliner Gladys Tamez and a glittering slogan T-shirt by Indian designer Ashish Gupta.

The hat and T-shirt come off for I Knew You Were Trouble, revealing a sparkling black-and-red romper, also by Gupta.

Gupta also made a matching full-length coat for Swift’s epic performance of All Too Well (10 Minute Version).

Swift’s feet are clad in black patent loafers by Louboutin. 

Folklore

Swift wearing gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti.   PHOTOS: GETTY

Italian designer Alberta Ferretti fashioned four floor-length gowns in green, cream, pink and blue.

The green dress is made from chiffon, and features trumpet sleeves, illusion mesh panels and leaf embroidery.

The light blush pink variant showcases split sleeves and Chantilly lace detailing with crystal embroidery.

1989

Swift in a matching Cavalli crop top and mini-skirt set. PHOTO: GETTY

Swift wears a matching Cavalli crop top and mini-skirt set to celebrate her most popular album.

Colour variants include orange, pink, blue and green.

Cavalli’s couturiers hand-placed the Swarovski crystal beads. 

Midnights

A faux fur coat and T-shirt dress ensemble by Oscar de la Renta, and a bodysuit by Zuhair Murad. PHOTOS :GETTY

Swift dons a lavender faux fur coat by American fashion house Oscar de la Renta for Lavender Haze.

The coat comes off during Midnight Rain to showcase an embellished T-shirt dress – also by Oscar de la Renta – that comes in at least four colourways.

The dress, too, comes off for the final songs – revealing a counterpoint to the light, bright Lover outfits in midnight blue and dripping in sequins and crystals. 

One of the bodysuits, by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, includes fringe detailing.  

