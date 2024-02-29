Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour style

Beyond the music, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will also take Singapore fans on a sartorial odyssey from March 2 to 9. The American pop superstar showcases more than a dozen ensembles during the 3½-hour concert extravaganza – named for the different musical “eras” of her career – all lovingly handmade by the world’s top fashion labels.

The Straits Times peeks into her onstage designer wardrobe.

Lover