Taylor Swift primed to be ‘the 1’ at eclectic Grammys

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift’s name is on everyone’s lips as music’s glitterati descend on Los Angeles for the Grammys on Feb 4 (US time), but with one of the more eclectic nomination fields in recent memory, the prestigious awards are anyone’s game.

Women make up the vast majority of the contenders for the top Best Album and Best Record prizes, with just one man, jazz polymath Jon Batiste, in the running.

The genre-bending SZA has the most chances at Grammy gold at nine, with Billie Eilish, supergroup boygenius, and – of course – Swift all in tight contention for the major prizes.

Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are also in the mix to take home trophies.

An Album of the Year win for Swift would be her fourth – the most for any artiste, a new record that would break the tie she is currently in with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

It would be a cherry on top for the 34-year-old, who is already the toast of the music world with songs like “You Belong With Me” and “the 1”.

She makes headlines with every breath, not least for her romance with National Football League star Travis Kelce, who cannot make it to the ceremony as he will be tied up preparing for next weekend’s Super Bowl.

The Grammys will also have a heavy dose of Barbie World. Music from the effervescent summer smash earned 11 nods thanks to a bevy of catchy performances, including from Eilish, Dua Lipa, rapper Nicki Minaj and the movie’s sleeper standout... Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling.

Bubbly Bronx rapper Ice Spice is also up for an award for her work on Barbie as well as the prize for Best New Artiste, which industry watchers predict she could take home after a banner year that saw her win over the Internet.

That seven of eight nominees in the Album and Record of the Year categories are women or gender fluid is a sea change many industry watchers see as long overdue.

Speaking to AFP at a pre-Grammys gala over the weekend, the head of the Recording Academy – the organisation behind the awards – said he is “optimistic” the development is not just a one-off, but part of larger institutional change.

The Grammys have long been accused of being too male and too white, but Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr said in the past five years the voting body has brought in 2,500 new women and is now 40 per cent people of colour.

“We’re always going to tinker with the voting, we’re always going to try to improve it and look at what’s happening in music, and the percentages of what’s being created and consumed. We want to make sure we’re matching that,” he added.