Taylor Swift mania hits Philippine classrooms

MANILA – The Taylor Swift craze has arrived in classrooms in the Philippine capital, with a premier university rolling out a celebrity studies course examining the American singer and her impact on global pop culture.

As the 34-year-old performer visits Asia this week, more than 300 students signed up for the elective course at the University of the Philippines, filling limited slots within minutes and prompting the administration to launch an extra class.

“We’re going to treat Taylor Swift as a celebrity, which means we’re going to look at her from the lens of various ways of thinking such as the intersection of sex, gender and class,” Dr Cherish Brillon, a professor in the broadcast communications department, said after her first lecture.

Herself a Swiftie, as fans of the singer are popularly known, Dr Brillon said the course would also study media portrayals of Swift and how the singer is viewed in the Philippines as a “transnational” figure.

Some of the two dozen students wore Swift merchandise and adorned their notebooks and laptops with stickers featuring the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

“I would love to delve deeper into the societal issues that we face in connection to Taylor Swift,” said student Shyne Canezal, a Swiftie since grade school.