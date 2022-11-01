Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with Midnights

NEW YORK - American singer Taylor Swift made music history on Monday, becoming the first artiste ever to simultaneously nab all 10 of the top American song chart’s spots after the release of her album Midnights.

The total takeover saw her song, Anti-Hero, launch in the Billboard Hot 100‘s top spot.

It is the first time in the chart’s 64-year history that a single artiste has claimed the entire top 10, Billboard said.

The last artiste to come close was Canadian rapper Drake, who took nine of the coveted spots in September 2021.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” tweeted Swift, with a nod to her devoted fan base’s love of searching for hidden clues in her content including titles, numbers and dates.

Swift released her highly anticipated album Midnights on Oct 21, also debuting at the top of Billboard’s top album’s chart with the biggest week for a release since English singer Adele’s 25 in 2015.

Swift’s release of her 10th album crashed Spotify for hours, but Midnights still set a record as the most-streamed album in a day, according to the platform.

The album’s 13 songs tell “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”, Swift said.

Together, they form “a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”.

Swift’s latest album sees her returning to pop and recalling some of her earliest hits after two pandemic albums, Folklore and Evermore, leaned into folk.

It also drops as the 32-year-old has found resounding success as she makes good on her vow to re-record her first six albums so she can control their rights.

She has released two re-records of her six albums thus far: Fearless and Red.

Swift still has four left, after she was contractually allowed to begin the process in November 2020. AFP