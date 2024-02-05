Taylor Swift makes history: Most memorable moments of the 2024 Grammys

SINGAPORE – Women artistes ruled at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

And it was Taylor Swift who made history as the first artiste to win Album of the Year four times, after picking up the night’s biggest prize for Midnights.

The ceremony was broadcast live from Los Angeles on Feb 4 (Feb 5 Singapore time).

Swift previously won the same award for her second album Fearless (2008), fifth album 1989 (2014) and eighth album Folklore (2020).

The American pop star, who came into the race with six nominations, also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, her 10th album, released in 2022.

SZA, who scored the most nominations at nine, went home with three – Best Progressive R&B Album for her second album SOS (2022), Best R&B Song for Snooze and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine, her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers’ indie rock supergroup Boygenius – comprising fellow singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – won three out of seven nominations: Best Alternative Music Album for their debut album The Record (2023), and Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for Not Strong Enough.

Billie Eilish took home one of the major prizes, Song of the Year, for What Was I Made For?, a tune from the Barbie (2023) movie soundtrack that also won Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Other notable female artistes who won Grammys for the first time included Miley Cyrus for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2023 hit Flowers; Colombian singer Karol G, who won Best Musica Urbana – a prize for Latin albums – for Manana Sera Bonito (2023); and American singer Lainey Wilson, who won for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country (2022).

The Straits Times recaps the most memorable moments of this year’s 3½-hour extravaganza.

Taylor Swift still has surprises up her sleeve

She bided her time on the Grammys stage to reveal a “secret” she had been keeping from her fans for the past two years – the productive star has been working on a new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, that will be released on April 19.

She made the surprise announcement while accepting her first win of the night.