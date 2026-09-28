Taylor Swift lands top trophy at MTV's Video Music Awards

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Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award for The Fate of Ophelia onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept 27, in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift won the most coveted honour at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMA) on Sept 27 with video of the year for her showgirl-inspired The Fate Of Ophelia, which she dedicated to the late Dolly Parton.

Swift took home three awards at the 2026 VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.

Ophelia was the first single off Swift’s 2025 The Life of a Showgirl album. As she accepted the VMA honour, she praised Parton as “the ultimate showgirl”.

“I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said on stage in downtown Los Angeles.

Parton, an award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August at the age of 80.

Earlier in the ceremony, Swift was awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.

She has written and directed 18 videos over her career including one for her new single Patient Zero, which she debuted during the ceremony. The video starred Dakota Fanning and Colin Farrell as a couple in an unhealthy relationship.

“The main reason I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much, so much fun,” Swift said. “You actually care about what we’re making.”

She also won best direction for her Opalite video.

The VMAs, hosted by Snoop Dogg, were broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+. Winners in the top categories are selected by fan votes.

Pop music legend Madonna led the 2026 field of winners with seven awards, including artiste of the year and best dance video for Confessions II – The Film.

She recalled her 1984 performance of Like A Virgin at the first VMAs, which she said was considered too provocative for cable television at the time.

“I think most of you were probably not yet born,” the 68-year-old told the crowd, before explaining that she had to quickly recover during that performance from a shoe mishap.

“I dove onto the stage to try and make myself look cute and sexy,” she said. “My butt cheek was hanging out. In those days, butt cheeks were not hanging out. My manager told me my career was over.”

Speaking about the Confessions II album, Madonna said she spent the past 18 months “finding myself, believing in myself and really making the music I wanted to make”.

“To me, that really is the definition of being an artiste,” she said.

Madonna kicked off the show with a high-energy performance of two of her recent collaborations. Sabrina Carpenter joined her for Bring Your Love – a song later named best collaboration – and Charli XCX took the stage for Danceteria Afterhours, surrounded by dancers on a set that looked like a club restroom.

Madonna said she enjoyed working with Carpenter because their work styles complemented one another.

“When I show up late, she shows up early,” Madonna said, adding that she and Carpenter share the old-school habit of writing lyrics on pieces of paper.

“It’s been wonderful working with you, and I love this song,” she said of Carpenter.

In a quiet moment, Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton by singing the enduring song I Will Always Love You.

Lisa, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, won the VMA for best pop video for her solo effort Dream. Sporting a black outfit with large white fringe sleeves, she spoke through tears as she thanked her fans, known as Lillies.

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” she said. “Thank you so much for your love and support.”

English singer and songwriter Sienna Spiro, who combines pop, jazz and soul music, was named best new artiste. REUTERS