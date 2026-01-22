Taylor Swift, 36, is youngest woman named to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The honour places Taylor Swift, winner of 14 Grammys, among the most celebrated songwriters across generations.

LOS ANGELES - American pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to become the youngest female songwriter ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organisation announced on Jan 21.

The 36-year-old will be the second youngest inductee after American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder, who was 32 when he was inducted in 1983.

The Shake It Off (2014) singer will be inducted alongside Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, with the ceremony set for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, the organisation announced on American TV programme CBS Mornings.

“They’ve literally written the soundtrack to our lives. The songs we dance to, cry to and rock out to,” culture correspondent Anthony Mason said on CBS Mornings before announcing the inductees.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame requires that inducted songwriters have a notable catalogue of songs to qualify for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Swift has won four Grammy Album of the Year awards.

Her latest release, The Life Of A Showgirl (2025), sold more copies than any other album in the modern era during its first week of release in October 2025, according to American music and entertainment magazine Billboard, which cited data from Luminate, a firm that tracks music sales.

Swift announced in May 2025 that she bought her music rights, officially reclaiming ownership of all her master recordings, including her first six albums.

In December 2025, her record-breaking Eras tour spawned a concert film and a six-part documentary series that chronicles the success of the tour on Disney+.

Swift’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold the equivalent of 8 million albums in the United States, according to Luminate. REUTERS