Taylor Swift is solo artiste with most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Taylor Swift is starting 2024 with a new record.

The pop superstar has dethroned Elvis Presley as the solo artiste with the most weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album landed on top of the chart for a fifth time in the final full tracking week of 2023, reported Billboard.

According to the American music publication, Swift’s total weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 – across all 13 of her chart-topping releases – have climbed to 68, surpassing the King of Rock ’n’ Roll for the most weeks at No. 1 by a soloist.

Presley recorded 67 weeks at No. 1 across 10 chart-topping albums spanning 1956 to 2002.

Although Swift’s record is a milestone for an individual, the ultimate benchmark among all artistes is still set by The Beatles. The British rock band spent 132 weeks on top of the Billboard 200 across 19 No. 1 albums from 1964 to 2001.

Swift scored her first No. 1 spot with Fearless, which spent 11 weeks at the top of the chart in late 2008 and early 2009.

She followed it with the chart-toppers Speak Now (six weeks at No. 1, 2010 to 2011), Red (seven, 2012 to 2013), 1989 (11, 2014 to 2015), Reputation (four, 2017 to 2018), Lover (one, 2019), Folklore (eight, 2020 to 2021), Evermore (four, 2020 to 2021), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one, 2021), Midnights (six, 2022 to 2023), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (two, 2023) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (five, 2023 to 2024).

The Karma singer will continue her Eras world tour on Feb 7 for four shows in Japan before heading to Australia for seven performances from Feb 16 to 26, followed by six nights in Singapore in March.