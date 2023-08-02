Taylor Swift gives over $73 million in bonuses to The Eras Tour staff

LOS ANGELES – It certainly has not been a cruel summer for Taylor Swift’s concert tour crew members.

The American pop megastar reportedly gave US$100,000 (S$134,000) to each of her 50 production truck drivers last Friday, ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara, California.

Swift’s generosity did not end there.

According to United States entertainment website TMZ, a total of more than US$55 million in bonuses was distributed to everyone working on her The Eras Tour shows, including band members, dancers, sound technicians, riggers and caterers.

It was unclear how much each received, but sources told TMZ the amount was “generous”.

Swift, 33, is four months into the worldwide The Eras Tour.

The sold-out 52-date American leg has drawn hordes of fans to hear her perform songs spanning her 10-album career. She is set to play six shows at her final US stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, from Thursday.

On track to becoming the first billion-dollar-grossing tour, The Eras Tour is undeniably one of the biggest extravaganzas of the year, with its lavish production and set designs.

The singer-songwriter will play for six nights at Singapore’s National Stadium from March 2 to 9 in 2024.