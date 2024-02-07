Taylor Swift demands 21-year-old stop tracking her private jet

NEW YORK – American singer Taylor Swift’s attorneys have threatened legal action against a college student who tracks the private jet trips of the pop star and other rich and famous people.

“You have engaged in stalking and harassing behaviour, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our client’s location,” said a lawyer for American law firm Venable in a letter to student Jack Sweeney on Dec 22, 2023.

A copy of the letter was obtained by Bloomberg.

It said: “While this may be a game to you or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our client.”

Mr Sweeney, 21, who attends the University of Central Florida, uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track the private jets of the ultra-wealthy, including politicians, celebrities, billionaires, Russian oligarchs and other public figures, along with estimates of their carbon emissions.

“You should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it,” Mr Sweeney said in a statement. “After all, it is public information.”

Swift’s globe-trotting has drawn increased scrutiny on social media in recent months, with commentators emphasising the amount of carbon her private jet emits.

The 34-year-old topped the list of biggest carbon dioxide polluters in 2022, emitting almost 8,300 tonnes – or about 1,100 times more than the average person emits annually, according to a study by digital sustainability consultancy Yard.

The Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to perform four shows this week in Tokyo and is expected to be in Las Vegas on Feb 11 to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.

The route, which would include travelling 31,200km on a Dassault Falcon 900LX, one of Swift’s jets, could release more than 100 additional tonnes of carbon dioxide, reported the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for Swift said in a statement: “Before the tour kicked off, Taylor purchased more than double the carbon credits needed to offset all of her travel.”

Ms Katie Morrone, the Venable attorney who drafted the letter on Swift’s behalf, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Swift’s letter was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

Mr Sweeney contends that he does not post any details about Swift other than the cities she travels to, which, he says, is well known by anyone following her recent billion-dollar tour and her regular and well-publicised attendance at Chiefs games this season.

Mr James Slater, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation who is representing Mr Sweeney, called Swift’s legal claims baseless and said they were raised around the time news outlets began writing about the carbon emissions from her private jet.

“It seems the letters are an effort to quash negative publicity over her emissions,” Mr Slater said, adding he has not heard back from Swift’s lawyers.