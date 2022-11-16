Taylor Swift crashes Ticketmaster as fans scoop up presale tickets

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift fans trying to score tickets to the American singer’s highly anticipated tour crashed the Ticketmaster website, with thousands reporting outages on the tracking site Downdetector.com on Tuesday morning.

Ticketmaster Fan Support tweeted that West Coast dates originally scheduled to go on sale at 10am local time would instead be taking place at 3pm, with queues opening 30 minutes before.

“There has been unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets,” the company said in the tweet. “Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold.”

Ticketmaster told Bloomberg that demand was more than twice the number of tickets available. The artiste’s team chose to use the company’s verified fan system because it is the best way to get tickets in the hands of actual fans, and not ticket-buying services.

Since Swift, 32, announced The Eras Tour earlier in November, it has been something of a Hunger Games to land a ticket to one of her shows.

Fans were asked to register on the Ticketmaster website for the chance to nab a presale code, and many received only a waitlist notification instead.

Within hours of going on sale on Tuesday morning, tickets starting populating the Gametime resale site with some priced as high as US$20,900 (S$28,600) each for the show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, at 10am. Complaints about the sales snafus prompted Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tweet that the 2010 merger between Ticketmaster, a leader in ticket sales, and Live Nation Entertainment, the largest concert promoter, should not have been allowed to happen.

“Break them up,’’ she wrote.