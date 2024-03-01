Taylor Swift concert guide: 10 things to note before you head to National Stadium

SINGAPORE – If you are one of the 300,000 lucky fans who managed to get tickets to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts – so named because it covers the different musical “eras” of her career – from March 2 to 9 at the National Stadium, congratulations.

It is going to be an unforgettable night. And to ensure you have the best experience possible, take note of these 10 things before you head down to the venue.

1. Food and drinks

You cannot take in food or drinks. Have a meal before you enter the venue. Be warned that the eateries at Kallang Wave Mall and Leisure Park Kallang near the stadium will likely be packed, so you may want to eat before you reach the area. You can also buy food and drinks in the stadium after you enter, but there will likely be long queues. An empty water bottle is allowed, provided it is made of plastic and not glass or metal, and you can fill it up at the water points inside the stadium.

2. Must-haves

Power banks are essential. Your mobile phone may run out of juice since you are going to be at the venue for hours. Earplugs, too, because noise-induced hearing loss is a real thing. Between the music coming from the stage and fans screaming, the concert will get very, very loud. Portable fans are good for cooling down when things get too hot.

3. Travel light

If possible, do not take along a bag – you can go through security clearance quicker through the express lane. If you must have one, it must not be bigger than 35 by 20 by 30cm and have a maximum of two compartments. Consider leaving non-essentials at the deposit counter, where you will be charged $10 an item.

4. Prohibited items

There is a long list of prohibited items, including umbrellas. If you are worried you may get caught in the rain, like at one of British rock band Coldplay’s shows in January, take along a poncho. Other banned items include laptops, tablets, digital readers, professional photo and video cameras and noise-makers such as whistles. For the full list, go to str.sg/iQhh

5. Dress right

Whether you are decked out in a purple dress from the 2010 album Speak Now era or a cardigan from the Folklore (2020) era, ensure you are dressed comfortably. It may get a little warm, so do not layer up too much. You will also be walking a lot and going up and down stairs, so put on the right footwear. You cannot wear anything that fully or partially covers the face, unless it is a medical mask or a religious garment. Friendship bracelets must be worn on your arm or placed in your bag. Do not wear anything that will block the view of fellow fans around you.

6. Poster restrictions

If you have a message you are hoping that Swift might notice, make sure the fan boards or posters are no bigger than A3 size. And be considerate to the people behind you. Hold up your posters at chest height and do not block their view. Needless to say, offensive slogans are a no-go, and so are advertisements.

7. Transport

There will likely be traffic congestion, especially on March 2, as K-pop outfit Shinee are also performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next door, so try not to drive. The MRT and public buses are your best bet. After the concert ends, ride-hailing company Grab will have free shuttle buses that will go to Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng and Toa Payoh MRT stations. Head to Gate 14 and look for signs to Pick-up Point A. Whichever transport option you choose, remember that patience is key. Give yourself ample time and do not rush.

8. Arrive early

Doors open at 4pm and the concert is slated to start at 6pm, with an opening set from American singer Sabrina Carpenter. Before you arrive, check out the map of the Sports Hub (str.sg/iQhh) and plan a route to the entry gate indicated on your ticket.

9. Know the songs

Whether you are a hardcore Swiftie or someone who just got into her music, having her songs on loop before the show is a must. Practise singing along and build up your excitement by putting on these essential Swift playlists available on major streaming services Spotify (str.sg/sZpw), Apple Music (str.sg/dKbX) and YouTube (str.sg/gLLN).

10. Bathroom break

Keep yourself hydrated, but be prepared for restroom breaks. After you enter the venue, take note of the toilets nearest to where you are sitting. If you do not want to miss anything from Swift’s set, go before she starts or after the concert ends, but be prepared for long queues. During the show, the best time to go would probably be between eras, when the singer goes offstage for a costume change.