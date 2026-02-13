Taylor Swift asks US government to block ‘Swift Home’ trademark

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – American pop superstar Taylor Swift has asked the United States Patent and Trademark Office to block a bedding company from securing a federal trademark featuring the phrase “Swift Home”, arguing it would confuse shoppers.

Swift’s company TAS Rights Management told the agency in a filing on Feb 11 the cursive “Swift” in Cathay Home’s logo closely resembles the singer’s trademarked signature, and would likely mislead consumers into thinking that she endorsed Cathay’s products.

Attorneys and spokespeople for Swift and Cathay Home did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing.

Cathay’s website says it sells its products through Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Nordstrom and other retailers. It applied in 2025 to register a federal “Swift Home” trademark covering bedding items, including pillows, mattresses and sheets.

Swift, 36, is a 14-time Grammy Award winner whose The Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024 was the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Her company’s filing on Feb 11 said she owns federal trademarks covering the use of her name on bed linens, clothing and other products, and that Cathay’s proposed trademark would cause consumer confusion.

Swift has experience with intellectual property (IP) disputes, but Mr Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney who first reported the filing, told Reuters the pop megastar has filed relatively few trademark oppositions for a celebrity of her stature.

Mr Gerben, who is not involved in the case, said the logo’s similarity to her signature may have been the trigger.

“Normally, somebody that has as much invested in IP as Taylor does, we would see more activity at the Trademark Office,” he said. “There just hasn’t been this really strong enforcement or policing effort around ‘Swift’.” REUTERS