Taylor Swift announces new song for Toy Story 5

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The songwriter, winner of 14 Grammy awards, said she had “adored” the characters of the Toy Story franchise since the first movie came out in 1995.

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift has written a new song, to be released on June 5, for Toy Story 5, the megastar announced on social media.

“You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and Pixar’s toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th,” she wrote on X on June 1.

The songwriter, winner of 14 Grammy awards, said she had “adored” the characters of the Toy Story franchise since the first movie came out in 1995.

Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters worldwide from June 17. It features Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and their gang of toys fighting for survival against competition from technology, particularly a tablet.

Swift’s fans had been speculating for weeks about her involvement in the latest Toy Story film, after a countdown timer appeared on her website against a background reminiscent of the wallpaper in the bedroom of the original film’s hero, Andy.

Late last week, billboards with that background and the initials TS – which the singer and the film share – began appearing in major cities in multiple countries.

Swift, 36, is engaged to American football player Travis Kelce, who is also 36. Their wedding will take place in New York on July 3, according to celebrity media site People. AFP