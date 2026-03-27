Taylor Swift and her The Life Of A Showgirl album dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taylor Swift accepting the pop album of the year award, one of seven trophies she picked up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 26.

LOS ANGELES – US music superstar Taylor Swift scored a leading seven trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, including for artiste of the year and best pop album for her upbeat record The Life Of A Showgirl.

In one of her moments onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she encouraged artistes to give themselves time to learn a craft without seeking immediate feedback on the internet.

The singer said she had spent “thousands of hours” as a teenager playing her guitar, writing songs, making mistakes and learning from them – in private.

“I’m a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalise, and anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill,” she said as she held the album of the year trophy. “And I don’t want that for your dreams.”

Swift, who wore a sea-foam green velvet corset and matching miniskirt with light pink bead accents, also took home awards including song of the year and best music video for her track The Fate Of Ophelia.

Olympic figure skating gold medallist Alysa Liu (right) presented the artiste of the year award to Taylor Swift (left) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26. PHOTO: REUTERS

Olympic figure skating gold medallist Alysa Liu presented the artiste of the year award to Swift, who gushed about Liu’s Olympic performance. “You brought me so much happiness,” Swift said.

Earlier, Swift told the crowd that her Showgirl record was inspired by the positivity she felt from fans on her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

“The album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling,” she said.

The US singer thanked her fans and fiance Travis Kelce for providing the positive energy that inspired her The Life Of A Showgirl record. PHOTO: REUTERS

Her daily life with fiance Travis Kelce provides similar energy, Swift said.

“So, thanks for all the vibes,” she said to the American National Football League star, who was seated in the front row wearing a brown leather jacket.

The pair announced their engagement in August 2025. REUTERS