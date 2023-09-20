Taylor Swift and Google send her fans on hunt for her unreleased songs

SINGAPORE – Pop star Taylor Swift has teamed up with Google ahead of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version)’s album re-recording, inviting fans to write her name in the search engine’s “blank space”.

The 33-year-old American artiste is known for dropping hints and Easter eggs through her Internet postings and miscellaneous paraphernalia. This collaboration with Google features 89 puzzles for her fans to solve.

These take the form of a simple word game, with the answers referring to various motifs from Swiftie lore, such as the golf club that appears in the Blank Space (2014) music video and the singer’s favourite number, 13.

Fans can solve each of the 89 puzzles once. The total number of puzzles solved must hit 33 million to unlock a video message from Swift, which will reveal the “vault tracks” from the upcoming album release on October 27.

These are songs which Swift has locked in her songwriting vault over the years.

To join in the fun, launch the Google search engine and type in “Taylor Swift”.

On the results page, look out for a little cartoon vault in the corner of the screen. It might not appear immediately, so be patient. Many fans have reported glitches and lags, presumably due to high traffic.