Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce spotted at restaurant Koma Singapore and mall

SINGAPORE – American singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, spent time together in between her concerts in Singapore. The sixth and final show of her Eras Tour concerts was staged on March 9.

The couple had dinner at Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands on March 8, according to a Swift fan account. Swift was wearing a white dress with a floral pattern while Kelce wore a white collared shirt and grey pants.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were seated with their entourage at a round table in a corner of the upscale Japanese restaurant.