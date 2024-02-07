Taylor-mania hits Tokyo as Swift resumes tour before Super Bowl

TOKYO – Taylor Swift will celebrate making Grammys history with a run of concerts in Tokyo starting on Feb 7, kicking off a month of sell-out shows in Asia that will include a quick run home to see her boyfriend contest the United States Super Bowl.

Hundreds of excited fans queued in the cold from morning to buy merchandise at the Tokyo Dome before the four shows, part of the megastar’s Eras Tour – the first billion-dollar tour ever.

“It’s us, hi! We are Swifties from Taiwan!” read a huge fabric banner featuring 10 pictures of Swift’s face, held up by a group of fans outside the 55,000-capacity arena.

Results of a hotly contested ticket lottery for Swift’s Japan dates were announced in July. Some fans travelled to Tokyo – even if the tour was coming to them.

“We came just for the concert as we couldn’t get tickets in Australia,” said 18-year-old Ebony Donohue with a laugh.

“I’m so excited to finally see her. All her music is so different. She’s so relatable, and strong and amazing.”

Others wearing Taylor Swift T-shirts and miniskirts snapped pictures, while those in a long line for branded goods said they had been waiting years for this moment.

“I’ve been listening to her songs since I was in middle school, about 10 years. This is the first time I’ll see her in concert, and I’ve been so excited since the moment we were able to get tickets,” 25-year-old Saya Matsuo told AFP.

“She is someone who can grab people’s hearts, make people sing and dance. I love her personality.”

Eighteen-year-old students Hikari Oka and Honoka Shimabara had been waiting since before 9am for the merchandise stall that opened at midday.

“When I listen to her songs, I feel energised, and it also gives me confidence,” Ms Oka said.