Tanya Chua wins Top Local Artiste of the Year at Compass Awards, ends JJ Lin’s streak

SINGAPORE – Singaporean Mandopop star Tanya Chua dethroned home-grown musician JJ Lin to bag the Top Local Artiste of the Year accolade at the annual Compass (Composers and Authors Society of Singapore) Awards, which was held at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom on Sunday.

Lin has held on to the title, which is awarded based on the total amount of performing royalties generated from all songs performed by an artiste for the year in review, for 10 years (2009 to 2017, 2019 and 2022).

Chua’s other accolades include Top Local Songwriter of the Year, an honour for the local composer who had the highest royalty earnings for the year in review, and Top Local Chinese Pop Song for Red High Heels (2009).

The 26th edition of the awards ceremony recognises local musicians and songwriters who earned the highest royalties in 2022, with Compass tracking the amount based on how many times their songs are played on radio and at nightspots and food and beverage outlets, and performed live.

Winning the top honours was a surprise and an awesome feeling, Chua told The Straits Times via e-mail. The Taiwan-based singer was unable to receive her awards in person as she is in the middle of her Let’s Depart! concert tour in China.