Tanya Chua to hold Taipei gig on Saturday

Singaporean singer Tanya Chua will finally hold her concert on Saturday at the Taipei Arena after it was postponed in May due to Covid-19.

Further postponement was discussed last month as the number of cases was going up in Taiwan and large-scale events were being cancelled, but she has confirmed that the show, Kisses For The World, will go on.

"We are now counting down the days until the concert," she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, adding that the concert organiser and her management company have said they understand they will be under great pressure to hold a safe event with stringent measures.

Chua, who turns 46 today, has not held a concert since 2016 and Saturday's show is her fifth outing at the iconic Taipei Area.

All 10,000 tickets were snapped up when they were released last month, but ticket-holders who feel unwell with Covid-19 symptoms can obtain a full refund.

"For those of you who won't be able to attend the concert, I know you had bought the ticket with great difficulty and how reluctant you must be to get it refunded," she wrote. "It's okay. I know you love me. Please take good care of yourself, see you next time."

For the fans gearing up for what is probably their first live concert in a long while, the organiser has said the venue will be fully disinfected. Other measures, such as mask-wearing, will be strictly enforced.

The singer also urged on Facebook: "Please cooperate with the organiser's various epidemic prevention measures to protect yourself and the people around you. Everything depends on our unity."

In recent days, she has been posting photos on social media of the rehearsals, but it is not clear if she will be performing the Covid-19 version of her hit Dark Cloud.

During lockdown last April, she tweaked the lyrics and uploaded it online. It goes: "I wash my hands dutifully/Wear my masks/Practise social distancing/Call for takeout delivery/Please leave them at the door/No one's allowed to come indoors/Virus please go away."