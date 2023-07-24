Talk To Me is talk of the town: YouTuber twins’ directorial debut one of 2023’s top horror movies

AUSTIN, Texas – With a 96 per cent critics’ score on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, Talk To Me is shaping up to be one of the top-rated horror movies of 2023.

And critics are calling the indie film, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, one of the scariest and buzziest of the year – impressive given that this is the first feature from directors Danny and Michael Philippou and has a cast of mostly unknowns.

But the brothers – 30-year-old twins from Australia – are already big names in social media.

They are behind the mega-successful YouTube channel RackaRacka, whose action-horror-comedy videos have been viewed more than 1.1 billion times.

Social media also informs the plot of Talk To Me, which sees a group of bored teenagers spurred by a viral video to perform a ritual for summoning spirits.

They use it to become temporarily possessed, and this turns into their favourite new game until one of them, Mia (Sophie Wilde), hears from her dead mother and things get out of hand.

The Philippous spoke at the South by Southwest media festival in Austin, Texas, earlier in 2023 – a few months after their movie’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival sparked a bidding war for its distribution rights.

Michael says he and his brother have always been drawn to making movies.

Growing up in Adelaide, Australia, they took their father’s camera and would always just be making stuff, beginning with videos of backyard wrestling matches with their friends.

And they quickly fell in love with horror films.

Says Danny: “One of my first cinema-going experiences was (the 2003 horror film) Freddie Vs. Jason and (the 2003) remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

But it was horror classic The Exorcist (1973) that left the biggest impression.

“It was so nuts, so scarring and so beautiful,” he says. “It’s at the head of the possession genre, and Talk To Me’s a possession film.”