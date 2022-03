In the new miniseries WeCrashed, Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the controversial couple behind the much-hyped start-up WeWork.

Making its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, WeCrashed explores the greed-filled rise and fall of the company, which provided co-working spaces and was valued at US$47 billion (S$64 billion) in 2019 before imploding the following year.