Taiwan's Richie Jen and Alec Su wow fans

BEIJING • Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen appeared to have taken an early lead in the second season of Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire as he won fans over.

The first episode kicked off last Friday, with the show featuring 32 male participants performing in eight groups of four.

Among them were Taiwanese artistes such as Jen, Will Pan and Alec Su (far right) as well as Singapore singer Huang Yida.

Jen, 56, came out tops in the "most favourite" list chosen by fans attending the show, with Pan, 42, in second place and Chinese singer Zheng Jun, 54, in third.

Su, 48, and Korean-American singer Lee Seung-hyun, 37, rounded up the top five, according to Chinese media.

Jen triggered a wave of nostalgia with a rendition of his song The Sad Pacific (1998), with several netizens saying this was a song played during their younger days.

Even Chinese actress Fan Bingbing weighed in, sharing Jen's video of him performing the song on Weibo. She wrote: "Haha, my bro is awesome. Support."

Jen replied to her post, commenting: "Thanks, sis. Remember There Is Still Me."

He was referring to the theme song of the romantic comedy Contract Lover (2007), which starred both him and Fan.

Su, a member of the defunct Taiwanese boy band Little Tigers, also brought fans down memory lane when he performed Red Dragonfly (1990) and Love (1991).

They were iconic songs of the Little Tigers band, which also comprised Nicky Wu and Julian Chen.

Some netizens said Su could be the male edition of Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang, who wowed fans with her iconic song, Cyndi Loves You (2004), in the first episode of the third season of the Sisters Who Make Waves reality television show. She went on to win the competition.