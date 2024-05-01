Taiwanese stars Sharon Hsu and Edison Wang blame themselves after baby swallows safety pin

Taiwanese actress Sharon Hsu and her husband, actor Edison Wang, called themselves “worst parents” after their 10-month-old daughter accidentally swallowed a small open safety pin.

The celebrity couple recounted the harrowing experience, which took place on April 26, in a joint Instagram post on May 1, along with photos of the safety pin and vomit tinged with blood.

According to the post, their daughter, who is nicknamed Te Te, was crawling on the floor when she started choking. Hsu, who was feeding the child, panicked as she knew it could not have been from Te Te’s food, which did not contain solids.

Wang, 36, patted his daughter’s back and attempted the Heimlich manoeuvre, while Hsu, 42, used her finger to dig into Te Te’s mouth.

Hsu said her mind went blank when she saw her baby turning pale. Wang called an ambulance, and while waiting for help to arrive, the couple fed their daughter another mouthful of food. That was when she coughed and vomited out a safety pin, along with some blood.

The baby was given an all-clear after undergoing a series of tests at the hospital.

Hsu and Wang, who tied the knot in November 2021, said they always keep the house spick and span, and blamed themselves for not noticing the safety pin on the floor.