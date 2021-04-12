Taiwanese star hits back at bullying allegations by Elvin Ng

Taiwanese actor-model Patrick Lee has hit back at allegations that he had bullied Singaporean actor Elvin Ng on the set of 2018 Mediacorp drama Gifted.

Ng, 40, revealed on talk show The Inner Circle last week that he was antagonised by one of his co-stars on the set of a drama they were filming in Kuala Lumpur. He finally blew up on the last day of filming, he said.

The bully allegedly tried to make him forget his lines, disrupted emotional scenes with rude comments and even put his chair over Ng's bag.

Although Ng did not give names, netizens quickly put two and two together and came up with the identity of the alleged bully.

Lee's management agency promptly put out a brief statement, describing him as "polite", "gentlemanly" and "very pleasant to work with". It also said it was "difficult to believe" the incidents had occurred between the two actors.

"The truth will speak for itself. The other staff who were also on set can confirm what really happened. Our side does not wish to cause any more dispute, so we will not be responding further to this matter," it added.

While Ng also declined to comment further, Lee, 41, has taken to social media to vent without naming any names.

In posts on Instagram and Facebook last Saturday, the star of Taiwanese dramas such as Just For You (2017) wrote: "A Taiwanese who is all alone in a place that is full of Singaporeans... bullying a Singaporean? Where is the logic? If you were the Taiwanese, would you do that?"

He ended with "congratulations, you have become a little more famous".