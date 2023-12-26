Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu focuses on family and work after divorce

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu is keeping herself busy until the end of 2023.

The 48-year-old, who announced her divorce from her husband of nine years on Dec 10, will be spending the last days of the year in Japan.

Hsu took time off from her busy work schedule in Tokyo to spend time with her son Dalton, eight, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee.

In the photos Hsu shared on social media on Dec 24, mother and son were seen enjoying their time together skiing and building snowmen.

“From the scorching heat of 30 deg C to minus 3 deg C, and then to 12 below zero... It’s cold, so stay warm everyone,” Hsu wrote as she wished her 1.5 million Instagram followers Merry Christmas.

Hsu rose to fame in Japan in 1997 as the main vocalist of pop group Black Biscuits. She will reunite with her Japanese bandmates, comedians Nana Mikyoya and Amano Hiroyuki, for a special performance at the annual NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen on Dec 31.

The Black Biscuits disbanded in 1999 and Hsu went on to pursue a solo music career.

The NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen, into its 74th year, is a popular Japanese year-end TV programme where musicians, grouped into red and white teams, are pitted against one another for a night of entertainment.