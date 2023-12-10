Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu and husband divorce after 9 years of marriage

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu is splitting from her husband of nine years, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee.

In a joint statement shared on Hsu’s Instagram account on Dec 10, the former couple cited their differences as the reason for the divorce.

“We are grateful for each other’s dedication and growth throughout our marriage for the past nine years. We tried our best but were ultimately unable to overcome our differences,” the statement said in Chinese.

“After careful consideration and communication, we have amicably decided to end our marriage.”

They described their split as the “most difficult” but “most appropriate” outcome.

Hsu, 48, and Lee, chief executive of marine logistics company Marco Polo Marine, wed in June 2014. They have an eight-year-old son, Dalton Lee. Lee has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Four days ago on Dec 6, Hsu posted a photo of her side view on her Instagram account, and said: “I’m not happy now. How about you?”