Taiwanese singer-songwriter Yuan Wei-jen dies at age 57

Taiwanese record producer Yuan Wei-jen died on Feb 2 at the age of 57. Nicknamed Little Fat Teacher, the singer-songwriter is best known for penning hit songs for Mandopop stars such as Na Ying and Faye Wong.

In recent years, he suffered from several health problems and received extensive medical care. In 2018, he had a b rain haemorrhage and fell into a coma.

He was later diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent surgery, after which he spent extended periods recuperating in Taitung County in Taiwan.

In 2020, Yuan was again hospitalised after a fall at home. He slipped into a coma and was bedridden since.

Reports cited MacKay Memorial Hospital’s Taitung branch as saying that he died at about 10am on Feb 2.

His family has since taken his body home and are making funeral arrangements.

On Feb 2, fellow record producer Eric Chen posted a message on his Facebook page from Yuan’s elder sister, Yuan Ai-chen.

In the message, Ms Yuan shared that her brother died peacefully and was finally free.

She wrote: “We will bring him back to Taipei to be buried alongside our father, in a place with mountains and water that he knew well.

“Thank you to all the friends who cared for and supported (Little Fat Teacher). He left this world surrounded by your warmth.”

She added that her brother left behind many songs. “Listen to them when you miss him, when driving, when feeling sad or at peace. He is everywhere.”

He penned the melody of the Faye Wong song No Regrets (1993), as well as the melody and lyrics of Na Ying’s Conquer (1998) and Just Like A Dream (1999).

He has also written songs for artistes such as Sammi Cheng, Chao Chuan, Matilda Tao and Tanya Chua.

Together with Taiwanese singer Mo Fan, Yuan was a member of the pop duo Nobody, who released tracks in the 1990s such as Cuckoo’s Dusk (1991) and How Should I Keep You (1992).

He was also a judge on Taiwanese singing competition Chinese Million Star, which aired from 2011 to 2014.

Yuan Wei-jen (fourth from right) was a judge on the Taiwanese singing competition Chinese Million Star. He is seen here in 2012 with fellow audition judge Lee Wei Song (fifth from right), as well as participants from the show. PHOTO: STARHUB

From 2002 to 2016, he was married to Taiwanese actress Lu Yuan-chi, and leaves behind two children from that marriage.