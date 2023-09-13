Taiwanese singer Sam Lee says he finally fulfils dream of holding concert tour after 20 years

SINGAPORE – It is 9.15pm on Tuesday and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sam Lee has just stepped out of a music studio in Taipei.

He has been rehearsing for hours with his concert entourage for his upcoming Singapore debut and should be understandably tired and hungry.

But dinner has to wait a little longer, as he first takes this phone call from The Straits Times to give an update on the preparation for his two shows at the Resorts World Ballroom on Sunday.

They are the 50-year-old’s first solo concerts in Singapore since he entered show business 24 years ago.

Often nicknamed the Prince of Love Songs, he is known for his sensitive ballads about heartbreak and loneliness.

Fans snapped up tickets priced from $78 to $228 to his evening show and an afternoon session was added, with limited tickets in the top-tiered price categories available at press time.

The concerts follow his two sold-out gigs in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, in May, and fans in Singapore can look forward to a mystery guest singer from Taiwan.

“Let me give some hints. She’s very pretty and sexy, and can dance very well,” Lee says excitedly, with nary a hint of exhaustion from his long work day.

With a laugh, he adds that he might invite some VIP audience members to join him on stage. “A few Singapore celebrity friends told me they will be attending my shows.”

Why did it take him more than two decades to come here?

“I don’t know too,” he says. “I don’t think any singer wants to wait so long to fulfil his or her dream of having a concert tour.

“But that’s okay because I feel more than prepared with over 20 years of experience now.”

He has not finalised his set list as he wants to freshen the concert experience wherever he goes. His next leg will be in the Chinese city of Macau in January 2024.