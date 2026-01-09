Taiwanese singer Ricky Hsiao announces marriage to girlfriend of one year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ricky Hsiao announced his marriage on social media on Jan 8.

Taiwanese singer Ricky Hsiao took to social media on Jan 8 to announce that he has tied the knot.

“I’m not kidding today. I’m getting married,” the 49-year-old wrote in Chinese. “Please give us your blessings.”

Hsiao did not disclose the identity of his wife, but shared a photo of their wedding bands on their ring fingers.

The artiste, who is blind, has always kept a low profile with regards to his personal life.

Taiwanese media outlet ET Today reported that Hsiao’s wife is believed to be a professional pet trainer, while netizens speculated she was the woman sitting with Hsiao during Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s concert at the Taipei Dome in July 2025.

The couple met each other through mutual friends and dated for more than a year before registering their marriage on Jan 8.

Hsiao told the media that they chose the date as he did not have any work or commercial performances scheduled for that day.

His label declined to comment on rumours that his wife is pregnant, only saying: “We will let everyone knows when there is good news.”

Hsiao was previously in town to perform at the True Voice Live concert with veteran Taiwanese singer Tiger Huang at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Dec 27.

Hsiao is known for songs such as You Are My Eyes (2002), The Most Beautiful Flower (2014) and Destiny Calling (2014).

He is a four-time winner of Best Male Taiwanese Singer and a three-time recipient of Best Taiwanese Album at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards.

He made the news in 2025 after winning a gold medal in judo at the Summer World Masters Games held in Taipei and New Taipei City in May.