Taiwanese singer Richie Jen hung out with actor Christopher Lee for new music video

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen had a scary experience on horseback filming the music video for his new song Halftime.

The 56-year-old crooner had to ride a horse on the beach with the wind in his hair.

“I usually ride motorbikes, which have some similarities to riding a horse,” Jen, who is known for his passion for competitive off-road motorbike racing, tells The Straits Times over the phone in Mandarin.

“But it was still pretty scary because the horse got spooked by the drone we were using to shoot, so it sped up suddenly midway through filming. I was bumped into the air off its back at some points.”

The track, composed by guitarist Monster of Taiwanese rock band Mayday, features lyrics about letting off steam in one’s middle age.

And Jen got a fellow middle-aged star to appear in the video alongside him – Singapore’s Christopher Lee, 51.

The Malaysia-born actor-host happened to be working in Taiwan at the same time filming was due to start on Jen’s music video.